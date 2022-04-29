Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University debuts documentary series about the Armenian community

Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University debuted their documentary series SURVIVE, THRIVE, REMEMBER about the local Armenian community in Western New York on Sunday, April 24, the Armenian Film Society informs.

The series looks at both memories and stories from its historical peak in the area in the mid-20th century through to contemporary expressions of Armenian cultural heritage. The event hosted 141 attendees.

The episodes each focus on a different tradition practiced locally: learn about carpentry from Arthur Garabedian and the story behind the design of the front church doors for St. Sarkis; hear from Sonya Gregian and Rachele Aversa as they reflect on cooking together at St. Hagop and rice pilaf; see Ophelia Adjemian’s career as a seamstress, creating a traditional dance dress for her granddaughter, and the opening of her alteration business in Niagara Falls; and more stories from other members of the local Armenian community in the Buffalo-Niagara region.

The museum plans on adding into the series over the next year with additional videos focusing on the importance of survivor narratives and genocide stories passed down within families, Armenian classical music compositions, and more.

The series is now live on the museum’s YouTube channel.