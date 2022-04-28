Armenian President receives prominent scientist Yuri Hovhannisyan

President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Yuri Hovhannisyan, a scientist, physicist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, laureate of the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize, foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia. Academician Ashot Saghyan, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, was also present at the meeting.

Welcoming the famous scientist, the President hailed his readiness to support the development of science in Armenia.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the problems of science in Armenia, the development potential and prospects.

A brief reference was also made to the annual general meeting of the RA National Academy of Sciences scheduled for this weekend, within the framework of which the main results of the scientific-organizational activity of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia in 2021 will be presented. Yuri Hovhannisyan will deliver a report on “New Elements of the Periodic Table” at the meeting.