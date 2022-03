The US deeply concerned about Azerbaijan’s troop movement – State Department

The US is deeply concerned about gas disruptions and Azerbaijan’s troop movements, the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said in a Twitter post.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan need to use direct communications channels to immediately deescalate the situation,” it added.

It was noted that Assistant Secretary Donfried had important calls today with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.