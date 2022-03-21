Beijing will not send weapons to Russia – Chinese ambassador to US

The Chinese ambassador to the United States says that China will not send weapons and ammunition to support Russia and that Beijing would “do everything to de-escalate the crisis”.

Qin Gang’s comments come after US President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday that there would be “consequences” if Beijing provided material support to Moscow.

Beijing denied reports last week that it was open to providing Moscow with armaments as “disinformation.”

Speaking to US broadcaster CBS, Gang complained that public condemnation by the West “doesn’t help” and that “good diplomacy” was needed.