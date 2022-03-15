Russia announces sanctions against Biden, Blinken, other top US officials

Russia has imposed personal sanctions against US leadership and persons associated with them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The list published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, includes 13 people:
- US President Joe Biden
- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
- Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin
- Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan
- CIA Director William Burns
- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley
- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki
- Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Duleep Singh
- Director of the US Agency for International Development Samantha Power
- US President’s son Hunter Biden
- Former US Secretary of State and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
- US First Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo
- President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank Reta Joe Lewis
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this measure was taken “in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting top officials of the Russian Federation from entering the United States.