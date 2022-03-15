TopWorld

Russia announces sanctions against Biden, Blinken, other top US officials

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 15, 2022, 19:00
1 minute read

Russia has imposed personal sanctions against US leadership and persons associated with them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The list published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, includes 13 people:

  • US President Joe Biden
  • US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin
  • Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan
  • CIA Director William Burns
  • Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley
  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki
  • Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Duleep Singh
  • Director of the US Agency for International Development Samantha Power
  • US President’s son Hunter Biden
  • Former US Secretary of State and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
  • US First Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo
  • President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank Reta Joe Lewis

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this measure was taken “in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting top officials of the Russian Federation from entering the United States.

