Russia announces sanctions against Biden, Blinken, other top US officials

Russia has imposed personal sanctions against US leadership and persons associated with them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The list published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, includes 13 people:

US President Joe Biden

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin

Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan

CIA Director William Burns

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Duleep Singh

Director of the US Agency for International Development Samantha Power

US President’s son Hunter Biden

Former US Secretary of State and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

US First Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo

President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank Reta Joe Lewis

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this measure was taken “in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting top officials of the Russian Federation from entering the United States.