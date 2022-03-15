Armenia bans smoking in public places

The ban on the use of tobacco products and their substitutes enters into force today. Smoking is now prohibited in public catering establishments, including open-air ones (canteens, restaurants, cafes, bars, cafeterias, cooking and selling facilities).



Violation of the restriction prohibited by law causes a fine in the amount of 150,000 – 200,000 AMD ($300-400) for officials and AMD 50,000 ($100) for other individuals.

The control of this provision shall be exercised by the RA Police.



The law aims at protecting the present and future generations from the negative impact caused by the use of tobacco products.