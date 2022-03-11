‘Positive’ developments in Ukraine-Russia talks – Putin

There have been “positive” developments in the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There are certain positive shifts there, as negotiators from our side have briefed me,” Putin told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting in Moscow.

There have been three rounds of negotiations between the two sides’ negotiating teams on the Ukraine-Belarus border, and on Thursday the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers met for talks in Turkey.

However, so far there have been no concrete results from the talks.

Mr Putin also addressed the issue of sanctions against Russia, suggesting that they could have a positive effect on the country.

“These are times of opportunity to move towards strengthening our economic and technological sovereignty,” he said.