iGorts 2022: Diaspora professionals invited to work of Armenian government

The Republic of Armenia’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs has announced the launch of the iGorts 2022 program, which invites Diaspora Armenian professionals to serve in Armenia’s government for a duration of one year.

Following an application and interview process, Diaspora professionals will be placed in state agencies across different sectors in need of their expertise and will contribute to the improvement and the development of programs and policies within the state institution.

This program is financed by the Republic of Armenia and all accepted candidates will receive:

a round-trip air ticket;

a monthly stipend of 336.000 AMD AMD to cover living expenses for the duration of their fellowship;

emergency medical insurance;

fee for a one-year residency permit.

Eligible candidates should have Bachelor’s degree with at least 5 years of relevant work experience or a Master’s degree (or higher) with at least 3 years of relevant work experience. They must have studied and/or worked in the Diaspora for at least 5 years. Fluency in Armenian is highly desirable.

The following areas of expertise are prioritized for the program (the list is not exhaustive):

Political science, public administration, international affairs, conflict resolution, and similar areas of study

Sociology and social work

Security studies

Cultural studies

Psychology

Education

Legal studies

Computer Science & Information Technologies

Communication and media studies

Disaster Risk Management

Environmental studies

Agriculture

Tourism

Urban planning and waste management

Architecture

Engineering

Medicine and health sciences

International Business

Finance

Statistics

Economics