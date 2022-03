Vahagn Khachaturyan to be sworn in as President of Armenia on March 13

Vahagn Khachaturyan will be sworn in as President of Armenia on March 13.

The President-elect will take the oath at the special session of the National Assembly to be convened at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan.

Khachaturyan was elected on Thursday, March 3. He received a total of 71 votes in the second round. The opposition did not participate in the vote.