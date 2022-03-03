Vahagn Khachaturyan fails to pass confirmation vote in first round

Nominee for the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan failed to pass the confirmation vote in the Parliament in the first round.

He received only 69 vote of the 81 required as the opposition factions boycotted the election.

The second round of vote will take place on March 3. Khachaturyan will need only 64 voted to be elected as President.

High-Tech Industry Minister Vahagn Khacharuryan is the sole candidate vying for the post as the two opposition blocs said they would not nominate candidates to avoid participating in the election in any way.