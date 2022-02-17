Almost 100 dead in Brazil landslide

Almost 100 people have died in landslides and flash flooding in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis, the BBC reports.

The city, which is located in the mountains north of Rio de Janeiro, was hit by torrential rainfall.

Houses in hillside neighbourhoods were destroyed and cars swept away as floodwaters raced through the city’s streets.

Search and rescue teams are combing the mud for survivors.

Brazil’s National Civil Defence said on Twitter 24 people had been rescued alive so far, with 94 confirmed deaths. Videos shared on social media showed extensive damage and vehicles floating in the streets.

“The situation is almost like war … Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water still,” Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro told journalists.