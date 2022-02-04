Russia, China oppose further enlargement of NATO, urge all countries to build dialogue

Russia and China call on all states to strengthen dialogue and mutual trust, according to a joint statement adopted by the two countries on Friday.

Mr Putin and China’s Xi Jinping held talks ahead of the Winter games opening ceremony.

“The sides call on all States to pursue well-being for all and, towards this end, build dialogue and mutual trust, strengthen mutual understanding, champion such universal human values as peace, development, equality, justice, democracy, and freedom, respect the rights of peoples to independently determine the development paths of their countries,” the statement reads.

Moscow and Beijing also stress the need “to protect the United Nations-driven international architecture and the international law-based world order, seek genuine multipolarity with the United Nations and its Security Council playing a central and coordinating role, promote more democratic international relations, and ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development across the world.

In a lengthy statement the sides accuses NATO of “espousing a Cold War ideology.” “Certain States, military and political alliances and coalitions seek to obtain, directly or indirectly, unilateral military advantages to the detriment of the security of others, including by employing unfair competition practices, intensify geopolitical rivalry, fuel antagonism and confrontation, and seriously undermine the international security order and global strategic stability,” they noted.

The sides said they oppose further enlargement of NATO and called on the North Atlantic Alliance “to abandon its ideologized cold war approaches, to respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries, the diversity of their civilizational, cultural and historical backgrounds, and to exercise a fair and objective attitude towards the peaceful development of other States.”