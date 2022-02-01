Alen Simonyan assumes the President’s duties as Sarkissian’s resignation takes effect

Speaker of the National Assembly Alen SImonyan assumes the duties of the President as Armen Sarkissian’s resignation enters into force.

Simonyan today signed the protocol, under which Armen Sarkissian’s powers as President of Armenia are considered terminated.

Armen Sarkissian stepped down as President of Armenia on Sunday, January 23, noting that “the decision is not emotional and follows a certain logic.”

“The President does not have the necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in these difficult times for the country and the nation. At this difficult time for our state, when national unity is needed, the presidential institution should not be the target of gossip and conspiracy theories, thus diverting public attention from the most important issues,” Sarkissian said.