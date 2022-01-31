Artsakh President sets up Constitutional Reform Commission

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on setting up a Constitutional Reform Commission with a view to improving the balance of powers of the branches of government, increasing the efficiency of public administration



The decree approved the staff of the commission headed by Arayik Lazaryan, Head of the Government Affairs Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President.



According to the decree, the commission has instructed to submit the concept of constitutional reforms of the Artsakh Republic to the President within three months.

