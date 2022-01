Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan had a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili.

Alen Simonyan congratulated his colleague on being elected Speaker of the Parliament and on his birthday.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian parliamentary diplomacy. Alen Simonyan invited the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament to pay an official visit to Armenia.