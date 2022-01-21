Armenian-founded startup Voltz raises $6m in seed round

The Armenian-founded crypto startup, Voltz Protocol, has just raised $6 million in its Seed round after successfully completing its pre-seed funding around with Entrepreneur First, Europe’s leading accelerator.

At its seed round it has been funded by leading Crypto funds including Framework Ventures and Coinbase Ventures.

Voltz is a decentralized Interest Rate Swap that’s up to 3,000x more capital efficient than alternative models and is the first to bring synthetic interest rate SAWPs to Decentralised Finance.

The London-based startup is co-founded by Artur Begyan, an Armenian from Russia who has recently graduated from the Statistics Department at the University of Oxford. At only 23, Artur has already had experience as an Economic Researcher at the Central Bank of Armenia, a Machine Learning Scientist at Amazon and a Quant at Bank of America.