Armenia to be a guest of honor at Sharjah Heritage Days festival

Within the framework of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to the United Arab Emirates, the President’s wife Nouneh Sarkissian and members of the Armenian delegation visited the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, met with the director of the institute Abdulaziz al-Musallam and the organizers of the Sharjah Heritage Days cultural festival.

This year, Armenia, as an honorary guest, will participate in this prestigious annual festival held by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and will have a unique opportunity to present the cultural heritage of the country and people.

“Sharjah Cultural Heritage Days” festival has been held since 2003. It is considered one of the most famous cultural events and is organized within the framework of UNESCO – World Heritage Days. One country is invited as a guest of honor every year. At the heart of the festival are the heritage, crafts and art, culture and traditions of that country. The Armenian pavilion will be presented at the festival under the auspices of Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian.

During the meeting with the director of the Sharjah Heritage Institute Abdulaziz al-Musallam, Mrs. Sarkissian thanked for inviting Armenia as a guest of honor. “It is a great honor for us to be an honorary guest at this prestigious festival in this beautiful country.” “We greatly appreciate our friendship with the UAE, we hope that this will be the start of another cultural program between our countries,” said Nouneh Sarkissian.

“We must show the world once again that Armenia is a beautiful country worth visiting. We think the next step should be the holding of days of Arab culture in Armenia,” she added.

Ms. Nune Sargsyan noted that the exhibition can travel to other Arab countries, presenting not only the art and traditions of Armenia, the Armenian people, but also cultural and scientific-educational institutions, such as the Matenadaran, museums of history and contemporary art.

She also emphasized Armenia’s participation in the festival from the point of view of tourism development, noting that the interest in Armenia, as well as the better knowledge about our country, can stimulate the flow of tourists to Armenia.

“The Armenian pavilion is in the center of the exhibition, we want it to be a small piece of Armenia. We think it will be very attractive, because everyone wants to see the Armenian heritage and history, it will be attractive for Arabs and representatives of 200 different nations living in the UAE,”Abdulaziz al-Musallam said.