Russia asks Turkey for clarification of Erdogan assistant’s remarks about CSTO

Moscow has asked Ankara for clarification on the statement of the assistant to the Turkish president regarding the use of CSTO forces in Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2021, TASS reports.

“There was, to put it mildly, an incomprehensible statement in Ankara by one of President Erdogan’s advisers, who simply condemned Kazakhstan’s actions with regard to the invitation of the CSTO. We have now asked our Turkish colleagues to explain what this means,” he said.

The statement condemning the presence of the CSTO in Kazakhstan was made by the assistant to the Turkish president, Ihsan Sener.