Covid: Quebec to impose health tax on unvaccinated adults

January 12, 2022, 12:29
The Canadian province of Quebec will charge a health tax to residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19, the BBC reports.

Quebec, which has seen the highest number of Covid-related deaths in Canada, is currently struggling with a surge in cases.

On Tuesday, the premier announced that it would be the first in the nation to financially penalise the unvaccinated.

Only about 12.8% of Quebec residents are not vaccinated, but they make up nearly half of all hospital cases.

According to federal data, just over 85% of Quebec residents had received at least one vaccine dose by 1 January.

Premier Francois Legault said during a news conference that people who have not received their first dose of vaccine will have to pay a “contribution”.

The fee has not yet been decided, but will be “significant”, he said.

“I think right now it’s a question of fairness for the 90% of the population who made some sacrifices,” Mr Legault said. “I think we owe them this kind of measure.”

