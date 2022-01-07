Kyrgyzstan to send 150 peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as part of CSTO mission

The Kyrgyz parliament approved on Friday the decision to send servicemen of the republic to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO peacekeeping mission, TASS reports.



In accordance with the decision taken by the deputies, 150 military personnel, as well as 19 units of automobile and armored vehicles, will be sent to Kazakhstan.

“Our servicemen will not take part in dispersing rallies on the territory of Kazakhstan, but will be engaged in the protection of strategically important government facilities,” Kamchybek Tashiev, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security, said during a speech in parliament.

According to him, the republic is a full member of the CSTO and cannot ignore the request of the Kazakh authorities for help.

In accordance with Kyrgyz legislation, the issue of sending the republic’s military personnel abroad is considered by parliament, after which the decision of the deputies must be signed by the head of state. The country’s legislative body planned to consider this issue on January 6, but due to the lack of a quorum, the extraordinary meeting was postponed to Friday.