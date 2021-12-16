PoliticsTop

We will never abandon the Armenians: Macron pledges to seek solutions for lasting peace

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 16, 2021, 13:10
We will never abandon the Armenians, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter post after he met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We will always seek solutions for lasting peace. I call for the holiday season to be one of humanitarian advances, one of appeasement,” Macron tweeted.

The President of France also initiated a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

