We will never abandon the Armenians: Macron pledges to seek solutions for lasting peace

We will never abandon the Armenians, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter post after he met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“We will always seek solutions for lasting peace. I call for the holiday season to be one of humanitarian advances, one of appeasement,” Macron tweeted.
The President of France also initiated a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.