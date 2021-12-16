We will never abandon the Armenians: Macron pledges to seek solutions for lasting peace

We will never abandon the Armenians, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter post after he met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We will always seek solutions for lasting peace. I call for the holiday season to be one of humanitarian advances, one of appeasement,” Macron tweeted.

Jamais nous n’abandonnerons les Arméniens. Toujours nous chercherons les solutions à une paix durable. J’appelle à ce que la période des fêtes soit celle des avancées humanitaires, celle de l’apaisement. pic.twitter.com/XMdVvZoZlP — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 16, 2021

The President of France also initiated a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.