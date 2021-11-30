Greek lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by Chair of the Greek-Armenian Friendship Group of the Hellenic Parliament Dimitrios Markopoulos visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today accompanied by Arman Yeghoyan, Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly’s Standing Committee on European Integration.

The Greek parliamentarians laid flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of the Armenian Genocide martyrs with a moment of silence.

The guests were briefed on the history of the creation of the Memorial Complex.

Representatives of the Hellenic Parliament toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and watched the exhibits.

Dimitrios Markopoulos left a note in the guestbook.

“We remember and we’ll not forget,” he wrote.