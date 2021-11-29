Armenia could require proof of vaccination or negative PCR test results at catering establishments and cultural events

Armenia could require individuals to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result when entering catering establishments or attending cultural events from January 1. The Ministry of Health is drafting a relevant decision, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said at a press conference today.

“Restrictive measures might cause some inconvenience, but we put public health issues above everything and think that such measures are necessary,” Avanesyan said.

Armenia will also impose ban on the entry of citizens from a number of countries over the new Omicron variant. These include South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Namibia, Mozambique, Madagascar and Tanzania.