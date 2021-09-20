At least eight killed as gunman attacks Perm University in Russia

At least eight people have been killed when a gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, officials say.

The assailant walked on to the campus on Monday morning and started shooting.

Students and teachers barricaded themselves inside the university building; others were seen jumping from windows.

Police wounded and detained the attacker, who is reported to be a student.

The incident occurred at 11:00 (06:00 GMT) at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometers east of the capital, Moscow, in the Urals.

Videos circulating on social media shows students throwing belongings out of windows from buildings on campus before jumping to flee the shooter.