The Netherlands ready to assist Armenia in the implementation of judicial reforms

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is ready to assist Armenia in the implementation of judicial reforms.

The issues of Armenia-Netherlands cooperation were discussed today by the Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers.



The Ambassador was briefed on the priorities of the Ministry, and emphasizing that the Netherlands is open for all proposals.



Karen Andreasyan presented the five big dreams related to the sphere of justice, aimed at the improvement of the Constitution, reforms, in the penitentiary and probation systems, improvement of the judicial system through the examination of morals, reforms in the sphere of compulsory execution, digitalization of the judicial system.



In this context, the Minister noted that the spheres are large, noting that it will be difficult to implement the reforms in that direction without the support of international partners.



Ambassador Schermers expressed the readiness of the Netherlands to deepen cooperation in a number of areas.