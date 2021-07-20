Jeff Bezos to blast into space aboard New Shepard rocket ship

Billionaire Jeff Bezos will blast into space on Tuesday, in the first crewed flight of his rocket ship, New Shepard, the BBC reports.

He will be accompanied by Mark Bezos, his brother, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race, and an 18-year-old student.

They will travel in a capsule with the biggest windows flown into space, offering stunning views of the Earth.

New Shepard, built by Bezos’ company Blue Origin, is designed to serve the burgeoning market for space tourism.

“I’m excited. People keep asking me if I’m nervous. I’m not really nervous, I’m curious. I want to know what we’re going to learn,” Bezos said in an interview with CBS News.

“We’ve been training. This vehicle’s ready, this crew is ready, this team is amazing. We just feel really good about it.”