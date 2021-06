Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip T. Reeker pay tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today, the US Embassy in Armenia informs.

Mr. Reeker paid his respects at Tsitsernakaberd with a wreath bearing the inscription, “From the American People,” in remembrance of the lives of all those who died during the Armenian genocide.