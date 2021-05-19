US responds to Erdogan’s “anti-Semitic comments”

The United States has strongly condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible.

“We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence. We call on Turkey to join the United States in working to end the conflict,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere. The United States is deeply committed to combatting anti-Semitism in all of its forms. We take seriously the violence that often accompanies anti-Semitism and the dangerous lies that undergird it. We must always counter lies with facts and answer crimes of hate with justice,” he added.

On Monday Erdogan said US President Joe Biden had “bloody hands” because of his support for Israel in the raging conflict in the Gaza Strip. He lashed out at Biden directly in a furious nationally televised address.

“You are writing history with your bloody hands,” Erdogan said in remarks addressed to the US president.

“You forced us to say this. Because we can not stay silent on this anymore.”

Last week Erdogan accused Israel of waging “terrorism” and vowed to rally the world to Gaza’s defense.

“Today we saw Biden’s signature on weapons sales to Israel,” Erdogan said on Monday in reference to US media reports of a new potential $735 million arms shipment approved by the Biden administration.

“Palestinian territories are awash with persecution, suffering and blood, like many other territories that lost the peace with the end of the Ottomans. And you are supporting that,” Erdogan told Biden.