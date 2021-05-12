No battles in Syunik, advancement of Azerbaijani forces prevented – Armenia MoD

In the early morning of May 12, the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to advance in the in one of the border areas of Syunik under the pretext of “border adjustments,” the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Azerbaijani military stopped the activity after measures taken by the Armenian side. Negotiations are underway to resolve the situation, the Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry refuted media reports on battles in the direction of the village of Ishkhanasar.

“In case of such developments, the Ministry of Defense would be the first to make a statement. We urge you to refrain from publishing unverified, especially panic-spreading information,” the press service said.

The Deputy Mayor of Goris said earlier that the Azerbaijani forces had advanced in the direction of Sev Lich (Black Lake).Negotiations are under way to ensure that they return to the positions envisaged by the map, Menua Hovsepyan told Public Radio of Armenia.