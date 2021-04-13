Azerbaijan’s so-called “military park” manifestation of the morbid Armenophobia – Artsakh Ombudsman

The opening of the so-called “military park” in Baku is another manifestation of the morbid Armenophobia of the Azerbaijani authorities, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said in a statement.

He said on one hand the Armenophobia expresses a huge hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijani society, on the other hand, it is a nourishing source of that hatred.

“The most surprising in all this is not the absolute disrespect of the dictator of Azerbaijan for humanity, but the indifference and tolerance of civilized humanity,” the Ombudsman said.

“In front of the whole world, Ilham Aliev humiliates the dignity of an entire nation publicly insults with fascist cynicism, and deliberately inflicts suffering on the relatives of the killed soldiers, missing persons, and prisoners of war,” he added.

The Ombudsman stressed that instead of condolences and shouting about the universality of human rights, the international community must properly assess the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan and hold it accountable for its crimes against humanity committed during the 44-day war.