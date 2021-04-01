Four people, including a child, killed in California mass shooting

Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, on Wednesday night, a police official said, the CNN reports.

A fifth person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, Lt. Jennifer Amat said.

“Tonight around 5:30 pm officers arrived to a call of shots fired at the area of 202 W. Lincoln,” Amat said during a news conference, adding that officers encountered gunshots at the scene.

The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and is critical condition. The department did not give any other information about the suspect or about the victims.

The US was rocked by two mass shootings in March. Eight people – many of them Asian Americans – were killed inside spas in Atlanta, Georgia, on 16 March, while 10 people were shot dead in a Colorado grocery store on 22 March.

President Joe Biden vowed to take “common-sense steps” to crackdown on firearms, renewing his call to ban assault weapons and urging Congress to pass bills that would end loopholes in background checks.