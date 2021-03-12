Putin holds phone talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev

On March 11 and 12, Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, fixed in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, were considered.

It was noted that the ceasefire regime is being strictly observed, and the situation in the region remains generally stable and calm.

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan praised the effective actions of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed along the line of contact and along the Lachin corridor.

They also touched upon issues related to the unblocking of economic and transport links in the South Caucasus. In this context, the activities of the Working Group co-chaired by the vice-premiers of the three countries were praised.

An exchange of views was held on issues of Russian-Azerbaijani and Russian-Armenian cooperation.