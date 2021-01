The President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian.

On behalf of his wife, Peng Liyuan and on his own behalf, the President of China wished a speedy recovery to President Sarkissian and Mrs. Nune Sarkissian.

President Armen Sarkissian and his spouse Nune Sarkissian were diagnosed with coronavirus. They are receiving treatment in London and will return to Armenia as soon as doctors allow.