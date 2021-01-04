Nancy Pelosi reelected House Speaker for fourth time

Speaker Nancy Pelosi won a fourth non-consecutive term to lead the House of Representatives, suffering a handful of defections in a narrow vote after her party lost seats but kept control of the chamber, the CNN reports.

After serving for 17 years in charge of the House Democrats, Pelosi ran unopposed in her election. She is the first woman to be speaker, leading the House from 2006 to 2011, and since the Democrats took back the House in 2018.”It gives (me) great pride to serve as speaker of the most diverse House of Representatives in the history of our country,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi had a slim margin for error, facing the Democrats’ smallest majority in decades and a pandemic that has hindered attendance. Some in her caucus have agitated for new leadership, and Republicans were unified against her. She received 216 votes, which was enough considering a handful of members either voted present or the seats were vacant. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy received 209.