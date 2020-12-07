Armenia will try to create trouble for all opponents: Mkhitaryan comments on 2022 World Cup draw

We’ll try to create trouble for all teams, Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan said after the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw.

Armenia was drawn into Group J together with Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia and Liechtenstein.

Speaking to the official website of the Football Federation of ARmenia, Mkhitaryan said the group is “not bad for us.”

“There are no easy opponents today, but I can say the group is not the most difficult one,” Mkhitaryan said.

“We’ll chose different styles against different teams and will try to prepare maximally well and play effectively against all teams,” he added.

“We’ll try to create trouble for all competitors and earn points in every match,” the captain said.