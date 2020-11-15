Bells of Dadivank Monastery reinstalled. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre has shared a relevant video on Facebook.
Related Articles
UEFA Nations League: Armenia beat Georgia 2-1
November 15, 2020, 23:15
Armenian President pays short visit to UAE, meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
November 15, 2020, 22:04
Armenia condemns desecration of Shushi cathedral, will work to hold perpetrators accountable
November 15, 2020, 21:14
Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of the statement on ceasefire
November 15, 2020, 19:50
Handover of Karvachar region to Azerbaijan delayed for 10 days
November 15, 2020, 16:16
Armenian, Azerbaijani sides continue to retrieve and exchange bodies of the dead
November 15, 2020, 15:19