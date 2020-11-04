Home | All news | Politics | Municipal Council of Campobasso recognizes the independence of Artsakh PoliticsTop Municipal Council of Campobasso recognizes the independence of Artsakh Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 4, 2020, 18:07 Less than a minute The Municipal Council of Campobasso, Italy, has recognized the independence of Artsakh. The Council has also condemned Azerbaijan’s military operations against Artsakh, Armenia’s Embassy to Italy reports. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 4, 2020, 18:07 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print