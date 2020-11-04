PoliticsTop

Municipal Council of Campobasso recognizes the independence of Artsakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 4, 2020, 18:07
Less than a minute

The Municipal Council of Campobasso, Italy, has recognized the independence of Artsakh.

The Council has also condemned Azerbaijan’s military operations against Artsakh, Armenia’s Embassy to Italy reports.

