On the margins of his official visit to Russia, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is holding a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.

