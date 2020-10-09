Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijan, Russian FMs kicks off in Moscow

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov are holding a meeting in Moscow with the mediation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has shared a photo from the meeting.

On the eve Russian President Vladimir Puitn invited the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Moscow on October 9.

“After a series of telephone conversations with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia calls for an end to hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone for humanitarian reasons in order to exchange bodies of the dead and prisoners,” Kremlin said.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia were invited to Moscow on October 9 to hold consultations on these issues with the mediation of the Russian Foreign Minister.