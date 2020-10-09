Azerbaijan resumes shelling of Stepanakert

Azerbaijan has resumed the rocket attack on Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert, the Armenian Unified Info Center informs.

The peaceful settlements in Artsakh, including the cities of Stepanakert, Shushi and Hadrut, have been under heavy shelling from the Azerbaijani side for several days now.

A total of 93 civilians have been wounded, over 20 citizens have been killed in the attacks. More than 4,600 properties, hundreds of movable estates, as well as infrastructure have been damaged or completely destroyed.

The historic Armenian cathedral of St. Ghazanchetsots was hit twice on Thursday. Journalists were wounded in the attack, one of them is in critical condition and is struggling for his life.