System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has donated $250,000 to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

Earlier today official representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhhannisyan called on Diaspora Armenians to donate only to the Hayastan Fund, pledging that every penny will serve its goal.

“Strong rear is one of the guarantees of victory in this war. We are going to win this war together,” he said.

The donations have now exceeded 80 million USD.