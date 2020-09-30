The Armenian Defense Ministry has shared footage showing the capturing of an Azerbaijani combat position by the Armenian forces.

Ադրբեջանական դիրքի գրավումը Ադրբեջանական դիրքի գրավումըCapture of the Azerbaijani position Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Mittwoch, 30. September 2020