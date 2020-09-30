PoliticsTopVideo

Capturing of an Azerbaijani combat position

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 30, 2020, 19:25
Less than a minute

The Armenian Defense Ministry has shared footage showing the capturing of an Azerbaijani combat position by the Armenian forces.

Ադրբեջանական դիրքի գրավումը

Ադրբեջանական դիրքի գրավումըCapture of the Azerbaijani position

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Mittwoch, 30. September 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close