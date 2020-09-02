Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has Covid-19

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the coronavirus and is continuing to work in isolation at his home near Milan, his spokeswoman said, Bloomberg reports.

The 83-year-old leader of the Forza Italia party will continue to support candidates of his group and of the center-right bloc with daily media interviews, the spokeswoman said.

Berlusconi, who recently returned from a vacation in Sardinia, is campaigning ahead of Sept. 20-21 regional and local elections which will test the stability of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government. Italians will also vote in a referendum on shrinking the number of lawmakers in the Rome parliament.