Paul Pogba tests positive for coronavirus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus, Didier Deschamps has confirmed, Goal.com reports.

The 27-year-old had been named in the world champions’ squad for upcoming fixtures against Croatia and Sweden but has now been forced out of consideration for selection.

Speaking at his press conference after the squad announcement, Deschamps said: “I was led, at the very last minute, to make a change in the list. Paul Pobga was in this list. Unfortunately for him, he took a test yesterday, which turned out positive. So at the last moment, I had to replace him with Eduardo Camavinga”.