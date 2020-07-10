UATE CEO Karen Vardanyan dies aged 57

Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan has passed away aged 57, Minister of High-Tech Iindustry Hakob Arshakyan said on Facebook.

“Karen will remain in our hearts as a struggling, free and bright person,” the Minister wrote.

“Mr. Vardanyan has left an invaluable contribution in the technology sector․ UITE, Digitech Expo, Root Laboratories, Digitech Business Forum, World IT Congress and dozens of other projects and strategic programs for the development of the technology sector would not be complete without his enormous efforts,” Minister Arshakyan addded,

Karen Vardanyan was serving as UATE CEO since 2007.

The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) is a non-government, non-for-profit entity of IT and High-Tech companies, multinational corporations, organizations and institutions operating in Armenia. It aims to position Armenia as one of the International High-Tech market leaders.