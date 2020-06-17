Epidemiological situation in Armenia tense, but better than predicted – Health Minister

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan says the epidemiological trends of the last 10 days are more positive than expected.

The Minister has shared a graph showing that the Covid-19 cases in Armenia were predicted to top 20,000 by June 12.

“The mass anti-epidemic movement is slowly yielding results. Despite the large absolute numbers, the epidemiological trends of the last 10 days are more positive than expected,” Torosyan said in a Facebook post.

The only reason for such slowing rate can be our behavior, the compliance with simple anti-epidemic rules, the Minister noted.

However, he said, the situation remains very tense, and “we must all make extra and long-term efforts to improve it.”

He urged everyone to wear masks everywhere and keep social distancing.

Armenia has so far confirmed 18,033 cases of coronavirus, 6,814 people have recovered, 302 deaths have been reported.