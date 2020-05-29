Armenian peacekeepers making a significant contribution to stability and peace in the world

May 29 is the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

The day offers a chance to pay tribute to the uniformed and civilian personnel’s invaluable contribution to the work of the Organization and to honor more than 3,900 peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving under the UN flag since 1948, including 102 last year.

This year, the challenges and threats faced by our peacekeepers are even greater than ever, as they, like people around the world, are not only having to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, but also support and protect the people in the countries they are based in. They are continuing their operations to the best of their abilities and supporting the governments and the local populations, despite the risk of COVID-19.

The theme for this year’s Day is “Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace” to help mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

As a full member of the UN, Armenia formed its peacekeeping forces in 2001. The newly formed Armenian forces carried out the first mission in Kosovo in 2004.

“As “ambassadors” of a country that has gone through a war and knows the price of peace, Armenian peacekeepers today make a significant contribution to ensuring stability and peace in the world’s conflict zones,” Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.