Physician, heal thyself: Armenian FM responds to Turkey’s Cavusoglu

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said Turkish top diplomat’s advise to Minsk Group Co-Chairs “invites reflection on Luke 4:23.”

“Mevlut Cavusoglu’s advice to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on Nagorno Karabakh conflict invites reflection on Luke 4:23 – ‘Physician, heal thyself’,” Minister Mnatsakanyn said in a Twitter post.

The comments come after Mevlut Cavuşoglu advised the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

“This solution should be in full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu tweeted after a meeting with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.