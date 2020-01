Two soldiers received gunshot wounds at one of the military units of the Artsakh Defense Army under circumstances yet to be clarified, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reports.

The Ministry named the soldiers as Henry-Hayk Zakarean (born in 2001) and Armen Mesropyan (born in 2000).

The incident took place in the northern direction of the Defense Army at about 06:55 am.

Henry-Hayk Zakarean is in serious condition.

Investigation into the details of the incident is under way.