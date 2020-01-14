Ryanair’s first Milan-Yerevan flight lands at Zvartnots Airport

The first Ryanair flight from Milan has landed at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport.

The take-off was delayed for several hours because of a strike of Italian air controllers.

The entry of low-cost airlines to the Armenian market, the number of routes to Yerevan will increase to 17, President of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan said.

“Ryanair has truly put our hidden pearl, Armenia, on the world map! Our government’s decision to remove the departure tax for new routes has more than doubled already existing routes to Europe,” she added.

Ryanair’s Olga Pawlonka said: “We’re delighted to officially launch our Armenia 2020 schedule, with the start of our new routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino. Today marks the start of our first ever winter schedule for Yerevan airport which will help deliver 198,000 customers to/from Yerevan and Gyumri airports this year.”

To celebrate the start of the flights, the company is releasing seats for sale from just €18.99 for travel from now until the end of March 2020,which are available for booking until midnight, Thursday 16th January.

Today Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, started two new routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino.

Two new routes from Yerevan to Berlin Schönefeld and Gyumri to Memmingen will be launched in Summer 2020.

Earlier this month Ryanair announced Greece as its newest direct link with Armenia. Two new, twice weekly routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki will start in May 2020, as part of Ryanair’s extended Armenia summer 2020 schedule.